Churches nationwide hold first Sunday services after deadly Texas shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.C. – Churches nationwide and right here in the Triad refuse to live in fear.

Dozens of churches held their first Sunday service just a week after the deadly Texas church shooting.

Jamestown United Methodist Church began their service a little different with a prayer.

"First and foremost to the victims, their families," Pastor Tom Latimer said.

Latimer said the shooting is devastating and disturbing.

So much that church trustees had security at the top of their meeting on Wednesday.

He said the church's shepherd team is their front line of defense against intruders.

They're a group of trained church members who were taught to be mindful of any suspicious activity on church grounds.

Their senses were doubled and, so too, the Guilford County Sheriff Office.

Several squad cars patrolled around churches throughout the county.

They came by unannounced, but it's what they'll soon reveal that will help area churches.

"Teach the parishioners this is what you need to do if you have a critical incident," Chief Deputy Randy Powers said. "This is what you do after a critical incident."

Powers said the new church safety guide is crucial.

He said this will help churches identify and set up their own security plan.

"They know what to be doing, what to be looking for and gives us a better idea, maybe even tell the bad guys that might be watching, don't come here," Powers said.

Some church officials say you can never have too much of the right security.

"To increase security on Sunday mornings and other times, then we want to be intentional and on-going about it," Latimer said. "Not just a quick fix and that then fades away."