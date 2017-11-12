× Carrie Underwood injured in fall outside her Nashville home, suffers broken wrist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carrie Underwood suffered a broken wrist and other injuries after a “hard fall” outside her home in Nashville, according to ABC News, citing her representative.

It happened Friday night on some steps outside her home, two days after the 34-year-old country singer hosted the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

“She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions,” her representative said. “Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer had to cancel an upcoming benefit concert planned for Nashville due to her injuries.