At least 61 people in Iran killed by 7.3 magnitude earthquake on Sunday

At least 61 people in Iran were killed by Sunday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the Iraqi city of Halabja, close to the Iraq-Iran border, according to Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars News.

Fars News says at least 300 people are injured in Iran following the quake, citing the head of Iran’s Emergency Services.