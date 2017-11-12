At least 61 people in Iran killed by 7.3 magnitude earthquake on Sunday

An earthquake victim is brought to Sulaimaniyah Hospital on November 12, 2017, in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq.
Officials in Iran reports at least 30 dead and Iraqi officials 6. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.3 temblor was centred 30kms (19 miles) southwest of Halabja, Iraq, near the border with Iran.
/ AFP PHOTO / SHWAN MOHAMMED (Photo credit should read SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP/Getty Images)
At least 61 people in Iran were killed by Sunday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck the Iraqi city of Halabja, close to the Iraq-Iran border, according to Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars News.
Fars News says at least 300 people are injured in Iran following the quake, citing the head of Iran’s Emergency Services.