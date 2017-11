× 1 person shot in leg in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot in the leg at an apartment in Greensboro on Sunday.

Police and EMS were called to the scene at 3252 South Holden Road at about 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the victim, the extent of the injuries and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.