Woman, grandson injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. – A woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital after the woman accidentally hit the back of a tractor-trailer, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 77 southbound near US-421 in Yadkin County, according to Trooper J.S. Ratliff.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The 11-year-old grandson was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The condition of the woman driving has not been released.

The crash caused a fire on the shoulder of the interstate near mile-marker 73. The road had been shut down for crews to battle the fire, but has since reopened.

Yadkin County fire and emergency responders were called to the scene and extracted the two victims from the car.

There are no current charges pending, according to the trooper.