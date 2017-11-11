× Woman accused of burning roommate’s pet ferret to death in oven

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A woman in New Hampshire is accused of burning her roommate’s pet ferret to death in an oven.

WBZ reported that 26-year-old Ivana Clifford was arrested Wednesday and faces an animal cruelty charge. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment.

Crews responded to an apartment complex to find smoke coming from an oven and a dead ferret inside.

The ferret’s owner said her pet’s name was Angel and was one of three ferrets she owned.

“How can someone be so cruel to put an animal in your oven? Cooking it alive?” said pet owner Cara Murray, according to WBZ.

The judge said the accusations against the suspect ″display a profound sense of sadism.” Clifford has been jailed under a $10,000 bond.