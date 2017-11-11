× Teen girl catches peeper sliding cellphone under her NC dressing-room door

MATTHEWS, N.C. – Sixteen-year-old Samantha Argo was trying on clothes for about 15 minutes before she noticed a cellphone on the ground with the camera facing toward her, according to WSOC.

She said a man was watching her change in a dressing room at the Plato’s Closet store Saturday in Matthews on East Independent Boulevard.

“I don’t know if I’m going to sleep tonight, if I’m honest with you, because who knows what that man is going to do,” Argo said.

Argo hopes someone knows the peeper and will report him to police.

She describes the man as Hispanic with a with a chinstrap beard wearing baggy red pants and red and white Jordan sneakers.

Argo said she is afraid a video of her naked may be posted online as she claims the man in the dressing room next to hers was recording her on his cellphone.

“I step back and see him push it kind of farther. He cleaned the camera a little bit,” Argo said.

Read full story: WSOC