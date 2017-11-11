× Suspect’s overwhelming gas shuts down police interrogation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City police detective had to end an interrogation after he was driven out of the room by the suspect’s flatulence.

The Kansas City Star reported that Sean A. Sykes Jr., 24, of Kansas City, is accused of answering a police question by loudly passing gas.

The suspect had been held on charges involving drugs and illegally possessing guns. He was being questioned about his address when it happened.

“Mr. Sykes leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering with the address,” the detective wrote in a report detailing the interview. “Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview.”

