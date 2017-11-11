× Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires’ disease sickens park visitors

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland has shut down two cooling towers in the park after several visitors got Legionnaire’s disease.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 12 cases of the bacteria-caused illness were discovered about three weeks ago among people who had visited the park in Anaheim, Calif.

Nine of the visitors had visited Disneyland Park in September before developing the illness, according to the paper, citing the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria. People who develop symptoms may experience fever, cough, chills, shortness of breath, headaches, muscle aches and diarrhea.

“On Oct. 27, we learned from the Orange County Health Care Agency of increased Legionnaires’ disease cases in Anaheim. We conducted a review and learned that two cooling towers had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria,” Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said in a statement issued Friday. “These towers were treated with chemicals that destroy the bacteria and are currently shut down.”

The agency said there is no known ongoing risk associated with the outbreak.

