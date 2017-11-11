× 4 adults, 2 children displaced after fire at High Point apartment on Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Four adults and two children were displaced after an apartment fire in High Point on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Crews responded to the Westchester Key Apartments in the 700 block of Westchester Drive at about 3:45 p.m. and had the situation under control within about 15 minutes.

Nobody was hurt, but the apartment sustained minor damage, according to the High Point Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.