2 arrested after Guilford County deputies use a PIT maneuver maneuver to stop a wrong-way driver

2 arrested after Guilford County deputies use a PIT maneuver to stop a wrong-way driver

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Two men were arrested and drugs and a gun were recovered after Guilford County deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a wrong-way driver.

Mario Antwon Donahue, 30, and Lyndon Allen Massenburg, 23, both of Greensboro, face charges, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies tried to stop a red Dodge Charger driven by Donahue at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on Triangle Lake Road and Martin Luther King Blvd. near High Point, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver would not stop for the lights and sirens and headed onto Dillon Road into Jamestown, according to deputies.

The vehicle then turned on to Main Street and proceeded onto Guilford College Road, turning into northbound in the southbound lane.

Deputies pitted the vehicle due to the danger of the situation, according to the sheriff. The suspects were taken into custody and the vehicle was seized and searched for evidence. Nobody was hurt.

Deputies said they found drugs and a handgun, resulting in the suspects being charged. Donahue faces charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, speeding to elude arrest and other drug charges. Massenburg also faces drug charges.