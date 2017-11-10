× Woman accused of embezzling from Winston-Salem church

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is accused of embezzling from a Winston-Salem church, according to a press release.

Barrett Kenan, 48, is accused of embezzling money from Hope Presbyterian Church, located at 2050 N. Peace Haven Road. Police say she’s been “converting monies from the church for her personal use since 2013.”

Kenan was arrested Friday and charged with 50 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. The amount of money she allegedly embezzled was not released.

Additional charges may follow.

She is in jail on a $15,000 secured bond.