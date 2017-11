× Winston-Salem State University on lockdown

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is currently on lockdown.

The school tweeted about the lockdown Friday afternoon.

The tweet read, “WSSU campus is currently on lockdown. Secure inside a room until further advised. Do not come to campus until advised.”

Students received an alert on the lockdown. Additional details are unknown.