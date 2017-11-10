× Veterans Day: Freebies, discounts and deals for our military

Veterans Day is Saturday and restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country and the Piedmont Triad will be offering discounts, free meals and special deals to veterans and members of the military.

Be sure to bring a valid military ID to take advantage of all of the deals. It is recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.

Restaurants

Outback Steakhouse: Will offer military members a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage with their order on Saturday. In addition, from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, military members will receive 20% off their check, and beginning Nov. 17, military, fire and police will receive 10% off their check.

IHOP: Veterans can grab a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes on Friday.

Boston Market: With a coupon, veterans can buy one individual meal, get a second free Friday through Sunday. Only good at participating restaurants.

The Traveled Farmer: Giving away a free lunch entree to active, inactive and retired military personnel with valid military ID from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Complimentary order of wings and a side of fries to veterans and active-duty military.

Burger Warfare: Giving away a free lunch entree to active, inactive and retired military personnel with valid military ID from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Darryl’s Wood Fired Grill: Giving away a free lunch entree to active, inactive and retired military personnel with valid military ID from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Texas Roadhouse: On Saturday, all active, retired or former military members can choose one of 10 free entrees, two made-from-scratch sides and a choice of any Coca-Cola product, iced tea or coffee during lunch.

Starbucks: Veterans and active-duty service members along with military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. Starbucks will also contribute $5 to support programs assisting service members for every.

World of Beer: Holding a Veterans Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1310 Westover Terrace Suite 112. Veterans will receive a free classic burger or bratwurst from the outside grill or $5 off their check inside the tavern. Veterans’ family members will be offered a discounted rate of $5 for a classic burger or bratwurst from the outside grill.

Zoe’s Kitchen: Offering a free entree to all veterans and active military members. A military ID must be presented at checkout.

Red Robin: All veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Saturday.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Retailers/services

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members get a free haircut on Veterans Day or pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Non-veteran customers who get a haircut Saturday receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Guilford County Animal Shelter: Pet adoptions for $10 to veterans who present a military ID.

Sports Clips: Select stores offering free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification.

Dollar General: 11% discount in-store and online with promo code on Saturday.

Rite Aid: On Friday and Saturday, Rite Aid is offering military men and women a 20% off coupon.

Lowe’s: Offering 10% discount for veterans.

Sheetz: Offering a free six-inch turkey sub, a regular size fountain drink, and a free carwash on Saturday.

Meineke: Vets and active duty personnel can receive a free basic oil change with proof of service.