UPS driver hears woman yelling ‘help’ inside home, deputies find parrot

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A UPS driver was delivering packages Monday night when he heard a woman yell “help” from inside a home, according to CBS News.

Distressed, Lee Purdy called his wife who in turn called 911.

“It was clearly weighing on him, so she thought she’d better call,” said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brian Jensen.

Deputy Hayden Sanders responded and carefully approached the home. Within minutes, Sanders had a reason to laugh — as the screamer wasn’t actually a woman but a parrot.

Sanders was able to enter the home and confirmed the parrot, named Diego, was indeed the one calling for help.

“We’re thankful. It’s super funny. We were ribbing [Sanders] a little bit. We’re just glad that no one, including the bird, actually needed any help,” Jensen said.

. @UPS driver heard someone yelling "help" inside house. Deputies responded and found the culprit. Thankfully Diego the Parrot was unharmed pic.twitter.com/e5BVG5B5AO — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 7, 2017