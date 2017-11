Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Forsyth County tethering ban -- this new enforceable one takes effect next week. What you need to know as a pet owner and the resources available if you can't afford a fence.

Wings of Freedom -- as we head into Veterans Day, see some of the most iconic aircraft of World War II.

And exercise and mental health -- more evidence of a positive link between these two.

We'll see you in just a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.