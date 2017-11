× Police respond to double-shooting at Greensboro house

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a double-shooting at house Friday evening, according to GPD Watch Operations.

The shooting was reported at 7:20 p.m. at 616 Julian St.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds.

Watch Operations said according to Guilford County EMS call notes, both victims are conscious and alert.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

36.059941 -79.781386