WINSTON-SALEM — Winston-Salem police are on scene of a “shootout” at a Winston-Salem apartment complex.

The shootings happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the Hampton Station Apartments on Bethania Station Road.

No injuries have been reported but police say there were multiple shooters and five cars were hit.

No arrests have been made but officers are pursuing leads on suspects.

.@cityofwspolice on scene of shootout @ Hampton Court Apartments on Bethania Station Rd. No injuries, but multiple shooters. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/4E6ruUpRW7 — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) November 10, 2017