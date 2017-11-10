× Missing Greensboro woman found safe

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 22-year-old Greensboro woman who was reported missing on Nov. 4 was found unharmed Friday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jessica Ann Coles was last seen on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. at 1008 E. Lindsay St. where she was seeking employment through Labor Works.

A family member reported her missing the next day after she had not been heard from. Police deemed her disappearance suspicious after learning this behavior was unlike Coles and that her wallet and mobile phone were not in her possession.

On Nov. 9, police issued a Crime Stoppers alert and Silver Alert for Coles.

Information that came in through the anonymous tip line helped police locate her in the southern part of the city.