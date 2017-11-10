× Kernersville Domino’s Pizza delivery driver robbed at knifepoint

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Kernersville was robbed at knifepoint Thursday night, according to a press release.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. at Lyon’s Walk Apartments on Lyons Walk Drive. The driver said that he was confronted by a man who brandished a knife and demanded money.

The man was joined by two others who took the pizza and money from the delivery driver.

The suspects were last seen running toward a wooded area just south of the apartment complex.

Police say the pizza request was made by the suspects to rob the driver.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.