High Point man charged in fatal shooting, claims shooting was accidental

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night, according to a news release from High Point police.

Donald W. Davis, 49, is charged with second-degree murder.

At 8:12 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from a man saying he accidentally shot his friend at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue.

When officers arrived, Davis flagged them down from his balcony. When officers entered the apartment they found 31-year-old Centell H. Carter suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Carter was taken to High Point Regional Hospital and then to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

On Thursday at about 7 p.m., High Point police were notified by staff at Baptist that Carter had died.

Davis is being held in the High Point jail under a $1 million bond.