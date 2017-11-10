Greensboro student has heart for the needy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Khadara Jennings is a senior at the Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro.

The 17-year-old led a group of 50 students at an event called SleepOut.

They spent the night in cardboard boxes turned into temporary homes -- and collected 1,100 pounds of food and other donations for people in need.

The project is four years old and Jennings has been there from the very start.

