Dad fires gun, stops teens from kidnapping daughter

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old Florida man fired several shots and scared off a group of teenagers who planned to kidnap his 17-year-old daughter,

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, four teens used barrels and garbage cans to block off the road and try to force the girl out of her car. Instead, the girl called her father, drove around the barrels and went straight home.

A few minutes later, the homeowner heard his dogs barking and saw his motion-activated floodlights turned on. Then, he heard a car door slam.

The man grabbed his gun and went outside where he saw the teens trying to force their way into his garage. He fired the weapon and the would-be intruders fled into the woods.

Following a neighbor’s tip of a “suspicious car” in the neighborhood, the suspects were arrested. They were identified as 19-year-old Keilon Johnson, 17-year-old Austin French, 16-year-old Tyree Johnson, and a 15-year-old.

They were charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted home invasion robbery.