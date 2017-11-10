Cold weather keeps Guil-Rand firefighters busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Friday’s chilly weather was just a slight indication of what's to come this weekend.

However, with cooler temperatures moving in, Battalion Chief Chris White, with the Guil-Rand Fire Department, knows one thing is for certain.

“We'll see a lot of fires actually,” White said. “It's generally going to be from folks using portable heaters and not being aware of their surroundings. They are putting it too close to furniture and piling clothes beside it.”

White says a majority of calls are because of fires caused by heaters, chimneys and even calls about carbon monoxide.

He says their calls don't just stop there.

“Our primary concern is with public safety and welfare checks are a big part of our calls during the winter,” White said.

It's typical for firefighters to get calls from concerned family members, neighbors and friends for them to check on elderly or those who don't have heat.

“They just want to make sure they are OK and we are happy to do that,” White said.

Firefighters want you to keep in mind that roads could be slick in the morning.

If you're traveling it’s a good idea to bring blankets, water and also a flashlight in case your car breaks down.​