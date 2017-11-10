× Charlotte air traffic controller arrested for having weapon of mass destruction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An air traffic controller at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested Friday for having a weapon of mass destruction, a source told WSOC.

Paul Dandan was working in the Charlotte Douglas airport at the time of his arrest, sources say.

Dandan had some kind of explosive, which was not at the airport, sources say.

Dandan’s roommate was arrested for having bomb-making materials, which were not at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration has terminated Dandan’s access to the airport.

