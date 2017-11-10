× Charges dropped against 3 Durham protesters accused of pulling down Confederate statue

DURHAM, N.C. — The charges against three people accused of pulling down a Confederate statue outside a North Carolina courthouse in mid-August have been dropped, WTVD reports.

The two felony and three misdemeanor charges against Zan Caldwell, Taylor Cook, and Myles Spignor have been dismissed by the prosecutor, officials say.

“While this is a small step forward in this particular iteration of the fight against white supremacy, we must remember that we cannot trust the system to change that which it upholds,” supporters said in a news release. “This was merely representative of a lack of evidence, not an acquiescence of power and certainly not an admission of guilt. We must continue to fight until the remaining 12 walk free until no Confederate statues remain until all institutions of white supremacy have been abolished. We say ‘Topple Racism – from Durham to the White House!'”

The monument of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle was erected in 1924 and inscribed on it are the words “in memory of the boys who wore the gray.”

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered around the statue on the evening of Aug. 14.

As the crowd became more animated, several protesters approached the monument, climbing it and attaching a yellow nylon rope around it. The protesters then pulled until the soldier came crashing to the ground.

The protest was organized in response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Organizers of the Durham gathering said their goal was to “smash white supremacy.”

A trial for several other protestors is scheduled for Nov. 14.