ATM robbery suspect arrested in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery at an ATM, according to a news release.

Joshua Daniel Garner, 18, of Thomasville, was arrested on Thursday.

On Wednesday at 8:53 p.m., officers came to 27 E. Main St. after a report of an armed robbery of a person.

The victim told police he was making a withdrawal from the Cash Points ATM and was approached by a man wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood pulled over his head. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money. The suspect pushed the victim after taking an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the scene.

The victim was not injured.

Detectives seized evidence linking Garner to the robbery on Thursday.

Garner was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.