2 in custody after pursuit, crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are in custody after a pursuit and crash in Guilford County, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Col. Randy Powers.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were pursuing a vehicle attempting to stop it.

The pursuit passed through east High Point and Jamestown before the vehicle deputies were pursuing crashed on Guilford College Road near West Gate City Boulevard.

It is unclear why deputies were pursuing the vehicle at this time.