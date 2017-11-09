× Woman dies after 3-vehicle wreck involving shuttle bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman has died after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Jackqulyn De Vee Reid, 36, of Winston-Salem, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem police press release on Tuesday.

Officers were called the 1300 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened as the WSSU shuttle van was at the designated stop waiting to pick up passengers.

A Volkswagen Jetta was behind the shuttle van and a Dodge Magnum driven by Reid was behind both vehicles.

Reid tried to pass in between the stopped shuttle van and the slowing Jetta, struck both vehicles, went off the road, rolled over, and hit a utility pole, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release Thursday that Reid died from her injuries on Wednesday.

This is the 25th traffic fatality of 2017 in Winston-Salem, compared to 19 at this time in 2016.