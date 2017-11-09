× Woman accused of cooking roommate’s pet ferret in oven

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman told police she burned her roommates’ pet ferret to death in the oven because she was pregnant, according to NH1

At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, crews went to an apartment in Manchester in reference to heavy smoke coming from the oven. Upon arrival, crews found a dead ferret “stuck to the bottom coil of the oven.”

Ivana Clifford, 26, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after she admitted to killing the ferret.

She allegedly told police, “They shouldn’t have a ferret because I’m pregnant.”

Cara Murray and James Klimavich say they invited Clifford and her husband to stay with them after the couple was kicked out of an apartment in the building.

“They (Clifford and her husband) were staying with another person that lived in our building, and he kicked them out so we felt bad for them and we took them in,” Murray said.

Murray said she believes the attack was planned because the ferret is young and still “nips.”

Clifford is behind bars on a $10,000 cash bond.