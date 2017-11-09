Winston-Salem mother pleads for answers in unsolved homicide of her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Karodd Nash was many things during his lifetime; a youngest child, an athlete and a father. But after 25 years, in September 2016, he became a homicide victim. Today, his family, and the investigators tasked with finding his killer, are asking for answers.

“He was 6’5”, tall, handsome,” said Lisa Scott, Nash’s mother.

On Sept. 16, 2016, Scott says she and her son were talking outside her Winston-Salem home.

“I told him I love him, I’ll see him later, but after then I came in, I was sitting on my couch,” she added.

Around 8 p.m., her phone rang. On the other end was Nash’s girlfriend, telling her that something had happened to him.

“I could see the car but I couldn’t see his body,” Scott recalled of arriving at the scene on North Graham Avenue. “I was just saying, ‘Oh Lord, my baby, my baby.’ I just kept saying 'My baby.'”

Police say Nash was shot several times in his car while it was stopped at the corner of Ninth Street and Graham Avenue. He died shortly after officers got there.

“He showed me a picture, he said, ‘Lisa, is this your son?’ I said yeah,” Scott said, of an officer on scene. “He said, ‘I’m so sorry.’”

Witnesses told police they saw a man running away from the area and a rifle was recovered along the suspect’s path.

“It’s gonna be somebody he know, or somebody I know,” Scott said, while sitting in her living room. “Maybe somebody that done been here before.”

Since his death, Nash’s daughters have celebrated their third and eighth birthdays.

“His daughter has a rough time, with her Dad, you know, thinking about him and hollering out in her sleep, dreaming and stuff like that about him,” Scott said, of Nash’s elder daughter.

On Thursday, police released a video highlighting Nash’s homicide, in a new approach at solving the six unsolved homicides which happened in the city in 2016.

“I will forgive them, because I don’t want to go to Heaven hating [anybody],” Scott said, of her son’s killer. “I will never forget it but I will forgive them for it.”

The video will be posted on the city of Winston-Salem’s Facebook page and promoted within the areas where Nash lived and was killed. Crimestoppers is offering cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the case.