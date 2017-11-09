In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses holiday toy sales, Tinder's premium service and more.
Toy sales expected to soar this holiday season
-
iPhone 8 lands in stores Friday
-
Several of 2017’s most popular holiday toys
-
What will be the hottest holiday toy in 2017? Here are the odds
-
Tamagotchi’s mini-sized 20th anniversary pet is as demanding as ever
-
Royal Caribbean is being sued
-
-
New Netflix email scam
-
Number of US jobs grow, wages stay stagnant
-
New LIDL to open in Winston-Salem
-
Could Krispy Kreme be looking to buy Dunkin’ Donuts?
-
Which NC city is the best for trick-or-treaters?
-
-
Amazon looks at health care
-
600 Walgreens, Rite Aids to close across the country
-
Twitter to label political ads