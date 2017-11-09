× NC town council member re-elected 6 days after his death

FRANKLIN, N.C. — A town council in North Carolina is working to appoint a new member after a man was re-elected six days after his death, WLOS reports.

Franklin Town Council member Barbara McRae said Billy Mashburn died Nov. 1 after a three-year battle with cancer.

“We had a meeting Monday night. That was very difficult to have that empty seat there,” she said. “The staff had put a bow there. It was harder than I thought. We will always miss Billy. He was a special person and a friend to all of us. It will be a hard seat to fill.”

McRae believes voters intentionally voted for Mashburn, despite knowing he had passed away the previous week.

Board of Elections member Melanie Thibault said the sixth council member will be appointed.

“In a municipal election, if a candidate dies, the seat is declared vacant, and the seat will be appointed by the town council,” Thibault said.

McRae says the council is actively searching for the candidate they believe would be best for their town.