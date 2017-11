GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 54-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to a press release.

Witnesses say Ben Carter was running across West Florida Street at about 7:20 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV traveling northbound on Freeman Mill Road.

Carter was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and is not facing any charges.

A 54-year-old man was killed here last night. @GSO_Police say Ben Carter was running across Florida St. when a car hit him on Freeman Mill Rd. The driver won't face any charges @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/1XJTPWDe1d — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) November 9, 2017