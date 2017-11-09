Gov. Cooper introduces new job readiness program in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Charles Jones' job is to help prepare his students at Walter Williams High School in Burlington for what's next.

On Thursday morning, the lesson was how to build a strong resume.

“So essentially this class teaches students how to keep, maintain and thrive in a job setting,” he said.

He’s been teaching the Jobs for North Carolina Graduates course for about nine weeks.

It’s a pilot program that Gov. Roy Cooper hopes catch on.

Thursday, Cooper paid a visit to Williams High School to introduce the new initiative.

Burlington is one of the eight areas from across the state picked by Cooper to be a part of the JNCG program.

“We find all over the state, employers who say that they have jobs that they are having a hard time filling,” Cooper said. “A high school degree is not enough to get these kinds of jobs in advanced manufacturing. So, what we are doing here is working to let kids understand and their families understand that there are a lot of jobs out there.”

The state is partnering with Community in Schools and Jobs for America's Graduates on this through a two-year grant.

“There's always a need for a program that allows children to build authentic relationships and to get real life application,” Jones said.

The program looks to help students stay on their career tracks even after they graduate.