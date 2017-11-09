Hospital helps heart patients keep healthy this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The countdown is on to Thanksgiving and our favorite holiday dishes hitting the table, but the good taste is oftentimes paired with high levels of fat and sodium.

On Thursday, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center cooked a full Thanksgiving meal for its cardiac rehabilitation patients and their families, tweaking the recipes with heart-health in mind.

Billy Mitchell, former associate coach of Wake Forest football, was there to taste-test the dishes. He said after two cardiac episodes, cutting back on unhealthy food is the least he can do.

"I started counting calories, started counting sodium content, started counting fat content of the foods," Mitchell said. "It's not even a sacrifice really."

Of the items today, he said the sweet potato casserole was his favorite. He and his wife liked it so much, they plan to make it at their own Thanksgiving dinner.

Jeannette Thomas Shegog said she preferred the green bean casserole, because it kept the flavor, without the fat.

"It tasted good, it was really good," Shegog said.

