Greensboro woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is missing under “suspicious circumstances,” Greensboro police tell FOX8.

Jessica Ann Coles, 22, was last seen on Nov. 3 at 1008 E. Lindsay St. at about 9 a.m.

Coles has not been in contact with family or friends since that time nor has she been seen at her place of employment, police said.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing a brown sweater, black pants and cream-colored shoes with a brown design. She has brown hair that she usually wears in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on Coles’ whereabouts is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2222.