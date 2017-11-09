Four-year-old best friends say they’re twins because they ‘have the same birthday and the same soul’

MIAMI, Fla. — It doesn’t get much more adorable than this.

Two 4-year-old girls set the record straight after another little girl said they couldn’t be twins because they didn’t “have the same color skin.”

The girl’s comment came at a joint birthday party in which Jia Sanicola and Zuri Copeland decided to dress like twins, BuzzFeed reports.

Ashley Riggs Sanicola took to Facebook Sunday night to describe the moment and her daughter’s adorable response.

The post read, “At a bday party Jia was crying after another little girl said to her, ‘there is no way you and Zuri are twins you don’t have the same color skin!’ Jia said, ‘you don’t know anything, we are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul.'”

The girls, who were born just two days apart, have been best friends since they met at school in Miami.

“We have always taught the girls that being different is cool, and to make friends with new people every day,” Ashley Sarnicola said. “In their class at school, there are six different languages between the 15 kids.”

Zuri’s older sister posted about the girls on Twitter, saying “My sister and her bestfriend think that they’re twins because they have the same birthday and this was the outcome.”

The post garnered more than 65,000 likes.

