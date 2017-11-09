Chip Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ shaves head for charity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chip Gaines, one of the stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” is a changed man — well, sort of.

Gaines took to social media on Nov. 2 and promised to shave his hair off if fans donated to the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

The post read, “No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food—so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs—lets come together to do something big to bless these kiddos. Donate to St. Jude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations…I’ll buzz it all off.”

Chip’s wife and co-star, Joanna Gaines, posted on Wednesday a photo of her now-bald husband with children from St. Jude’s by his side.

“We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts,” Joanna Gaines wrote in the caption. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way.”

The fifth and final season of “Fixer Upper” airs in November.