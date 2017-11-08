× Wreck closes lanes of northbound I-85 in Davidson County near Linwood

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four lanes of northbound I-85 in Davidson County are blocked near the Belmont Road exit as emergency responders work to clear up a wreck that happened around 8:15 p.m.

Highway Patrol, Davidson County EMS and fire all responded the accident involving at least two cars that are heavily damaged.

There is no word on injuries.

NCDOT estimates the accident won’t be cleared until after 11 p.m. Wednesday.