Woman sought in Winston-Salem bank robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a woman suspected in a bank robbery in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Police said a woman walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 100 N. Main Street at about 9:30 a.m., demanded money and then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect’s face was covered with a dark bandana and she is described as having a “raspy” voice.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.