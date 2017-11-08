Winston-Salem group to help those grieving from overdose deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC -- It's been 10 years since Selene Teague’s ex-boyfriend died from a heroin overdose.

She still remembers all the questions she asked herself after his death.

“Why? Where did he get it from?” she said.

Besides the questions, Teague says she felt guilty.

“Disappointment that he wasn't able to make it through,” she said.

It’s a grief that continued after two more of her friends also died from heroin overdoses in 2014 and 2015.

It was a pain she says she couldn't talk about back then.

"It's very difficult to say it was a heroin overdose," she said.

But now, she shares her story with others through her new support group.

“We have couples who are coming who have lost adult children,” Teague said. “We have individuals who have lost husbands, individuals who have lost friends.”

In October, Teague, who's a medical social worker for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, helped start the group SOLSTUS which stands for Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support.

The group is a collaboration between Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, ARCA (Addiction Recovery Care Association, Inc.), Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, and Mental Health Association in Forsyth County.

The group meets in Forsyth County and Stokes County each month.

This year, 74 people have died from overdoses in Forsyth County.

“People are dying from this,” Teague said. “The people who are left behind really have nowhere to turn.”

She came up with the idea while running another support group but noticed some people wouldn't open up.

“There is the stigma that comes with that because we all know, it's bad to do drugs,” she said. “There's also the shame that comes along with that.”

It’s shame Teague hopes she can help families break through

"I don't want them to have the guilt anymore," she said.

For information on SOLSTUS meetings, call (336) 789-2922. ​