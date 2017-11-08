TJ Maxx, Marshalls paying Puerto Rico workers despite closed stores after Maria

LA CANADA, CA - AUGUST 05: Customers shop at a TJ Maxx store on August 5, 2008 in La Canada, California. The Justice Department has charged 11 people with stealing more than 40 million credit and debit card numbers of customers shopping at TJX Companies, which owns the Marshall's and TJ Maxx chains, and other major retailers by hacking into their computers. The information was then allegedly sold to people who used it to steal tens of thousands of dollars at a time from accounts through automated teller machines in the US and Europe. It is one of the biggest identity-theft cases on record. Charges against the suspects, who are from the US, China, Ukraine, Belarus, and Estonia, include computer fraud, wire fraud, access-device fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy. The suspects also accused of hacking into the computers of Barnes & Noble, Forever 21, Sports Authority, OfficeMax, Boston Market, DSW Inc., and BJ's Wholesale Club to steal information. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
It’s been six weeks since Maria left Puerto Rico in shambles. The hurricane-ravaged island is still contending with widespread power and water shortages, and dozens of stores remain closed.
But for employees of three stores, being without work hasn’t meant being without a paycheck.
TJX Companies, which owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods, has continued to pay its employees.
A company spokeswoman confirmed the payments to CNN after she was asked about a Facebook post that’s been shared more than 41,000 times.
“We believe it is the right thing for us to do under these circumstances,” TJX spokeswoman Erika Tower said in an emailed statement.
In the Facebook post, Iván Meléndez praised Marshalls for the payments and for providing supplies to employees, including his son.
“Thanks to the Marshalls stores for such an honorable gesture,” reads Meléndez’s post in Spanish. “From now on I’m going to support this chain even more.”
The Massachusetts-based company owns 29 stores across Puerto Rico. It’s unclear how many of those stores remain closed or how many people the stores employ. The spokeswoman wouldn’t go into details.