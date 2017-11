CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting two police officers near a middle school in Georgia is dead, according to Fox 5.

Forest Park Middle School in Clayton County was placed on lockdown after the shooting as a precaution Wednesday morning.

The suspect, Jacob Bailey, is now dead. It’s unknown how he died.

Both officers are in stable condition and are conscious.

#BREAKING: Forest Park Police confirm that suspect accused of shooting two officers is dead. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/3fjcUieKMN — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) November 8, 2017