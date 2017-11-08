× See where interstate, highway lighting improvements are taking place in the Trad

It will be a brighter drive along many interstates and major highways in North Carolina, as a result of a $30.8 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation to upgrade more than 10,600 roadway light fixtures at more than 353 locations across the state.

In addition to improved lighting, the agreement with Trane U.S. Inc. and J. Brady Contracting, Inc. will also save the state money, as it is expected to result in more than $56 million in reduced electrical and maintenance costs over the 15-years, according to the NCDOT. That savings will primarily come from switching from existing high intensity roadway lights to longer-lasting and lower-maintenance LED lights.

Improvements are planned for lights along such interstates as I-95, I-40, I-77 and I-85, as well as I-440 and 540, and the Triangle Expressway in the Raleigh-Durham area, I-485 and I-277 in Charlotte, I-73/74 in the Triad, and I-240 and I-26 around Asheville. Several non-interstate highways around the state will also see lighting improvements.

You can see where all the lighting improvements are by clicking here.

The contract also calls for upgrading more than 12,000 building lights, including those at rest stops and visitor centers around the state, in addition to weigh stations and NCDOT county maintenance facilities.

The project includes the installation of a lighting and control system that will not only support the maintenance of the lights, but it will also save and measure energy usage and lower costs.

Construction work started in September 2017, with light and equipment installation wrapping up by early November 2018. Since most road lighting structures are located beside or over roadways, installation work will require some lane closures.