Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen suspected in fatal Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a 17-year-old suspected in the fatal shooting of another teen Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

Crews responded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday to the incident on Vance Street between North Church Street and North Fisher Avenue. Arriving officers found Travonte Contrell Compton inside a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified 17-year-old Naje Camell Moore as a suspect. Authorities have obtained a warrant for first-degree murder.

Police say Moore is still at large and he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.