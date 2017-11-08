Police search for suspect after Burlington teen shot, killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The sound of a single gunshot will forever echo in Kris Walker's ears.

Walker's 17-year-old cousin Travonte Compton was shot and killed on Vance Street Tuesday evening.

It happened right in front of Walker's house.

He said everyone including his cousin were all joking around, playing in the road and having a good time.

The fun quickly turned into a complete panic.

Walker said Compton was just about to leave when he was shot in the neck.

"So I ran up to the car, looked in the backseat and Tra Tra (Travonte) in the backseat slumped over," Walker said.

He made several efforts to keep Travonte alert and focused.

"After that fourth 'huh' he took his last air and that was it," Walker said. "He was dead."

The Burlington Police Department is now searching for Naje Moore, who is believed to be the shooter.

Walker said he never thought in a million years he'd last see his cousin alive in front of his house.

"Hurt, it's the people you think it will never happen to," Walker said.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department.