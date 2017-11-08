× New Jersey Santa Claus arrested with crack pipe

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. — This might land the big guy on the naughty list.

A volunteer Santa Claus in New Jersey is facing drug charges after police found a crack pipe in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to NorthJersey.com.

Charles Smith, who volunteers at Toys for Tots, was arrested Monday morning after an officer saw the pipe next to a Santa Claus costume.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also found hypodermic needles and empty bags of crack and heroin.

“This is the guy who has our kids sitting on his lap,” South Hackensack Police Capt. Robert Kaiser told The Daily Voice.

Smith has since been released from jail.