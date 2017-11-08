New details in Greensboro standoff case after suspects appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police say they found nine firearms, including two stolen guns, at a home on Winchester Drive after an eight-hour standoff Tuesday. Police also released new details about the timeline of events that led up to the standoff.

Police say many of the suspects will face more charges as early as this week. They believe this group may be connected to other recent violent crimes in the Triad.

The investigation involves multiple jurisdictions, including High Point, so police say it will be a very lengthy process.

Police say the investigation into this case began last week when they responded to a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Spencer Street. A white Nissan pickup was spotted at the scene.

On Saturday and Monday, there were two more shootings into the same home on Ontario Street. Police say the same pickup was seen at the the scene Monday night.

Early Tuesday morning, a detective saw the pickup near Randleman Road. After running the plates, the truck came up stolen out of High Point on Nov. 2.

When the detective tried to stop the pickup, several occupants got out and ran. Two of them were arrested, but the rest ran to a home on Winchester Drive, where police say one of the suspects, Kameron Love, 24, lived.

Police arrested eight more suspects over several hours during the standoff and four of them appeared in court on Wednesday.

Both Love and Ladarrius Easterling, 19, are charged with resisting a public official and felon in possession of a firearm.

At their first appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon, a Greensboro police officer described the guns found in their possession. The officer said Love and Easterling had three AR-15s, one SKS and one handgun. The officer said four other guns were found, including two that were stolen.

The officer also said 7.62 mm shells were found in the bed of the stolen pickup truck, which he says are the same caliber fired into the home on Ontario Street Monday night.

A judged reduced Love and Easterling's bonds from $25,000 to a $15,000 secured bond. They're both expected back in court on Dec. 14.

Easterling's mom and girlfriend spoke to the judge on his behalf. They said Easterling was at work until 10 p.m. on Monday, and couldn't have been involved in the shooting on Ontario Street.

His mom said he got caught in the middle of the standoff and that he doesn't own any weapons. We tried to speak to her outside of the courthouse. She didn't want to go on camera, but she said, "I know he's innocent."

Davorin White, 24, appeared Wednesday on charges of resisting a public official, possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed gun, which police say was a .38 Special. His bond was reduced from $6,000 to a $2,000 secured bond. He's expected back in court on Nov. 21.

Javaughn Franklin, 16, appeared in court on resisting a public official. He's being held at a juvenile detention center until a family member can pick him up and he's expected back in court on Nov. 21.

Donte Smith, 17, was already released to a parent on an order to reappear for his next court date. David Wade III, 23, Tyquia Burnett, 19, Raekwon Springer, 19, and Brian Skyes Jr., all posted bond. Kennetha Gibson, 26, was released without a bond on the condition that she reappear for court. They're all expected in court on Dec. 7.