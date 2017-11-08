Nearly 800-pound bull found in NC homeowner’s pool

VALE, N.C. — A North Carolina homeowner came home to find an unexpected guest using their pool Wednesday afternoon, WSOC reports.

Catawba County Animal Control said when they responded to the scene they found a nearly 800-pound bull standing in the homeowner’s pool.

Catawba County’s large animal rescue team determined the animal got through a hole in the property. Because the pool was covered, they determined it must have thought it could walk on the pool and fell in.

The bull was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Breaking Catawba County- Bull just rescued out of a backyard pool is doing fine. Photo courtesy Catawba County Animal Control pic.twitter.com/BRCZnJWyqr — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) November 8, 2017